They have president trump meeting with his full cabinet in the White House they're taking some questions from reporters after delivering some lengthy remarks and some of his latest priorities. Slamming the Democrats. As obstructionist letting some own members of his Republican Party. And defending his former senior advisor Steve ban any mess since declared a war on the Republican Party everyone on almond Abbas walking through some what the president said right there. So in the top headlines for keeping an eye on right now down in Washington DC my colleague Mary Alice parks joins me live he'd do it today man let's give thanks and our analog cover there the president let's show Brady and I want to ask you about one of the men who with in the really didn't see Gary make some headlines over the weekend that as a Rex Tillerson that the secretary of state. We know if its intention in the past lot of reports about that tension growing between it Tillerson and president trumpet over the weekend. He was really pressed about that and where the relationship stands. And ray and the Republicans the Republicans have said. From the beginning at that a lot of this the rumored friction between Rex Tillerson and the president. Was was just that just rumors the UN secretary Nikki Haley was on ABC show on Sunday saying it was just ridiculous. But again the secretary of state regs tellers and was pressed over and over prior reporter over the weekend about whether or not he called the president a moron. And he just would not engage that question. Which only fueled more of those rumors that whether these two men are actually getting along and I think it's important ever why this matters it's not just whether or not these two men like each other. But Americans are looking I really scary world right now there's a lot of anxiety about what's happening with North Korea about what's happening with the Ron. And so it will only fuels anxiety makes people more more worried about the state of affairs. If there's concern that the secretary of state and the president are not seeing Ida high. It looks like they're sending a message there from the White House secretary of state Tillerson receded right to with the presidents write eight. Let's move on there he hinted a little bit about what's to come in a meeting he has later today a luncheon with the senate majority leader. Mitch McConnell it doesn't look like it's going to be very comfortable meeting the president did not seem happy. With the way McConnell is leading his party right now. Knowing he's been out at a girl while and the president had Mitch McConnell have been going back and forth. Publicly and sort of behind the scenes for months ending to be a fly on the while in this meeting it is going to be. Sort of must do meeting they had so much they have to get done these two men have to work together they're gonna get anything across the finish line there on Capitol Hill. Tax reform the budget something on health care is something I'm an immigration. Need to US and got run on just keeps growing by the day but it went pretty amazing there were you know just moments before this lines to have the president's call Republicans. I disappointing to see that some of them should be ashamed of them sounds. There is some. There is no. Certain kinds preview exude this lunch so. It will be potentially an awkward meeting but a median is so important if this White House and its Republican congress want to get anything across the finish line. Where else I'm a little bit more about what people are saying there in Washington because the president there if you mention did not mince words he basically said. It is their failure I'm not gonna take the blame for that may are not getting this done so what are folks saying about that down in Washington. Right whether that so in just saying I'm not gonna take the blame but it's and he sat there. When his arms crossed and said that it is the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue that is the reason nothing is happened. You know people question know that that's just not how government works. I had not only like like literally that's not how government works and in the red though White House have to sign of a president have to sign any bill that congress passed. But also this is not public practically how pills get done. It generally just takes a full court press to tackle big topics. It takes the president talking up positives on any new legislation around the country talking to supporters about why a new bill might be a good idea. Working with lawmakers to cut some deals or or help them understand what he wants and what he's willing to sign. And without that kind of synergy between the White House and congress he can just be nearly impossible to pass a piece a legislation. And that's about whether trying to do not talking about small items on the stimulus we're talking about may get pieces of legislation. Tax reform health care immigration some of the toughest topics that Washington ever tackles. May appease the legislation and of the economy and a lot hanging in the balance there I want to ask you about. Another person he mentioned there behind Naimi was asked about it by our colleague Jon Karl who is there in the room. Steve van in the former senior advisor who has since departed the White House. He pretty fiery speech this weekend it was at this values voter summit in Washington DC he basically declared war. On the party other the president the part president he worked for a play a little bit of sound or you'll talk about it on the back and here's Steve Bannon from this weekend. This is not my war. This is our war. But there's a time and season for everything. And right now it's a seasonal war against a GOP establishment. Mary out we know this is an unconventional president his up his the powers are always saying that yes things in an unconventional way has unconventional ways and motivating people. What is going on between Vick that Steve Bannon openly declaring war. On the party of the president. Obviously Steve and has not worked in the White House anymore he is he is a private citizen. But there are big questions in Washington this morning about whether or not ST ban was speaking still on the half. Of the president's some way because the two men are close they say they still talk so what's he represented seeing what the president was faster. And answered the question this morning when the big questions I had an I was struck from the president's remarks there with his cabinet. He's done a president seemed to say yes that he agreed with what Steve Bennett was doing he called him a friend he said that he understands Versteeg and is coming from. And that he's been really disappointed and many Republican leaders on Capitol Hill. You know I think we have to weigh whether or not or that the president and Steve Bennett there have to weigh whether this sound is sort of a short term strategy but perhaps with. Really risky long term implications. If you say that it's everyone else's fault nothing's getting done and you sort of protect yourself ray protect the president the White House many political blame. But down the well it next year for the for the mid terms are few years after that. He could potentially be hard for for this White House to say that voters should. Back Republican candidates if the White House has been saying that it's their fault the nothing's been getting died. So it is a risky move it is obviously not going over well plenty of Republicans here in Washington who would just light to see the president how they're back. And it's worth pointing out to the Republicans are not the only party here with any kind of in fighting going on they've been noticing. Some of these factors within the democratic party for a while building of course since the last election but we're seeing the first real sign of it in California now right. Senator not Dianne Feinstein now will have. A challenger and that's a pretty big deal I would think. Huge deal it's it's served really begun now in earnest on the democratic side we have a really serious candidates of the president of the California State Senate. Taking on a very high profile senator Dianne Feinstein you know sort of ranking member there in the senate she is a real. Institution back in her home state. But that challenger now the primary challenger coming from the last a much younger guy coming in instantly with quite a lot of backing from some great leading progressive grassroots organizations. So this looks like it has the potential to be. A really unpredictable race a really serious race. And remember California house that really interesting jungle primary were the top two vote getters regardless of party advance to the general election so. It very well likely could be two Democrats competing up until the vary and so you're exactly right it's not as if Democrats in any way are immune to. In fighting and fracturing and me they expect Democrats to half. Sense sort of come to terms are really real way the party here in Washington is just gonna have to figure out how it navigates a lot of that in fighting on -- it's party as well. Some tough fight to Hadley following them all right here Mary Alice park's fountain Washington DC good to talk to you need to on the and thanks to all of you for watching as well head over to ABC is dot com get all the latest headlines. Or download ABC news that and get those headlines right to your phone for now on on the Nevada. And LT vacuous it.

