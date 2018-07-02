Transcript for Trump requests Pentagon plan big military parade

And the Pentagon is preparing for an elaborate military parade later this year at the request of president trump. Sources tell the Washington Post the president told top military brass quote I want to parade like the one in France. A reference to the but still day event he attended last summer. The White House says it's an opportunity for Americans to show their appreciation but critics say it will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.