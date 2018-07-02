Trump requests Pentagon plan big military parade

More
President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to plan a military parade in Washington later this year, the Pentagon's top spokesperson confirmed.
0:22 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump requests Pentagon plan big military parade
And the Pentagon is preparing for an elaborate military parade later this year at the request of president trump. Sources tell the Washington Post the president told top military brass quote I want to parade like the one in France. A reference to the but still day event he attended last summer. The White House says it's an opportunity for Americans to show their appreciation but critics say it will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52898918,"title":"Trump requests Pentagon plan big military parade","duration":"0:22","description":"President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to plan a military parade in Washington later this year, the Pentagon's top spokesperson confirmed.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-requests-pentagon-plan-big-military-parade-52898918","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.