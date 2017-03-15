Transcript for Trump responds to Hawaii judge temporarily blocking new temporary travel ban

A judge has just blocks. Our executive order or travel. And refugees coming into our country from certain countries the artery blocked. Was a water. Are Asian up the first order. That was also blocked by another judge. I'd should have never been blocked his start where this no other ways tailored. Do the dictates. Of the ninth. Circuits in my opinion flawed ruling. This is the opinion of many. An unprecedented. Judicial overreach. The law and the constitution. Give the president the power. To suspend immigration. When he teams or she. Horseshoe. Fortunately a well not me Hillary she. When he or she beams. It to be in the national interest Barca. This ruling makes us look weak we're gonna fight this terrible ruling. We're going to take our case as far as it needs to go excluding all the way up to the Supreme Court we're going to win. We're going to keep our citizens safe liberal democratic lawyer Alan Dershowitz good lawyer. Just sad that we would win this case. Before the supreme court of the United's. Remember this I wasn't thrilled. But the lawyers all said oh let's Taylor et this is a watered down version of the firm's. Is the watered down version. And let me tell you something I think we ought to go back to the first wanna go all the way which is what I want to fill the hardest. The dangers to win the law is clear the need for my executive order is clear. I was elected. To change our broken and dangerous system. And speaking in government. That has weakened to an end date you know our country had left our people defenseless. And I will not stop fighting for the safety of you let your families believe me not today. Not ever. We're gonna win it we're gonna win. The best way. To keep foreign terrorists or as some people would say it's her ordinances. Radical. Islamic. Terrorists. From attacking our country uses stop them. Front doing our country in the first place.

