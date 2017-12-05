Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired

President Donald Trump and longtime foil, comedienne Rosie O'Donnell, seemed to find common ground Thursday after Trump resurfaced a December tweet of O'Donnell's calling for the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
0:53 | 05/12/17

Transcript for Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
The carbon firing has created a very unlikely meeting of the minds you may were called this week from Rosie O'Donnell in December when she said simply fire Komi. Well now her arch nemesis president Donald Trump has reached we get that adding his own messes that's that's quote we finally agree on something Rosie. Would love to hear have Rosie O'Donnell's Havoc for flirting and she has now agreed. But Donald Trump write something I RAC that anything is possible yes also check out this artwork from The New Yorker this is magazine's upcoming cover story on companies firing. It shows call me as an airline passenger being dragged off a plane by attorney general Jeff Sessions. Disguises a security officer if you look closely. You can see the pilot. Looks a lot like. When her united of the bout. To soon. Maybe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

