Transcript for Trump reviewed classified memo, is expected to authorize its release

On the and break down everything you just heard right there for president and of course. Some of the latest headlines coming out of Washington today let's go over to the White House north lawn Jordan Phelps joins me live now at Jordan the president there. Hitting a lot of aim points he'd been hanging over the last week and overlapping points their from the scene of the union address. As well talking about some of the great strides have been made over its first year. In office infrastructure immigration and trade deal to be coming up as legislative priorities had. That's why the president is there is a pact he's there it's delivered to the party. Yeah on nine pitches he is the president's there to you kind of rallied the troops noticed the prices that GOP retreat and it very important it turn the air. Ice of the president's there to you kind of rally them at had at what could be a very tough election year for Republicans if it indications. That spat lack sends hold trio Republicans have a hard year act hat especially with the president. With these historic low approval ratings despite. The economy that's that's doing Mary while those are some troubling signs for Republicans. But you heard the president there expressing a lot of optimist I'm. Act saying at that we don't really need to compromise that Democrats if we can just elect more Republicans so really as part of polish president from. Added there at talking to its Republicans trying to use that this amount. Athletes into high spirits are a lot of good headlines to point to right he's got. Court judges and the federal judiciary. He's got a great economy working in his fever. There's the public is contending with no out when asked about this because Manuel is something everyone is talking about now we want to understand a little better. But just from the White House right now before we get into this map out something drafted by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee that they say they want to release. What I mean about the president's involvement in the we now that the president has has seen this man now we know that the president wants to see it re east. The White House says it's is really a matter of transparency. Add that we now on the ferry while that this is really a matter of politics more than transparency. This man our eyes set to show some political bias in the Mahler probe at what is its story line that the president of course very much wants out there he wants this probe. To go away. OK so let's start connecting some of these stops I want to bring in our colleague Mike Levine. Who covers the Department of Justice for S lake. Help us understand here some. Than many details to this story is talking about that's all we know the president wants at least. Obviously Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee where it was drafted. Want it released what is in this. Madrid is we don't know what's in the memo it's still technically so classified that it can't be released that's what this process with the White House is. That's what's going on right now but one thing I want to touch on relates where Jordan was saying. In terms of whether this is politics or this is national security don't forget the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee drafted their own memo about this topic. And Republicans Republicans have blocked that from being released so as of right now the only thing the pub but the public might get to see if there's this Republican memo. Which the FBI has said has issues of accuracy and the FBI says it has grave concerns about this memo being released in initiative says. And we know now the Democrats who have at fifteen them analysts say that it is misleading as well let's just go over to West Virginia for respecting our colleague Erica Turkey. Is there at that conference where the president was speaking. Aaron obviously the president was talking about some of the legislative accomplishments over 2017. Has this memo come up at all in conversation. With the many other congressional members care. Argue that it has in fact it's all of members story here can really talk about yes they have an immigration bill to discuss. Yes they want to tout infrastructure in the president's call for one point five trillion dollars in spending. But but the elephant in the room really is. The memo that Republican staff on the House Intelligence Committee wrote. And that the that the committee really wants released and it seems that the White House will not stand in the way but there is a bit of daylight emerging. Here at this Republican retreat we heard from senator John Thune. Who is urging his colleagues in the house to to may be tapped the brakes a bit he said the Senate Intelligence Committee should also have a look at this memo before it goes public. And he says the democratic notes that are not included maybe should be. So might help me understand this a little bit now this isn't a political issue necessarily get some dissent even within the Republican Party about whether this memo. Should be released. What is this really about what does the release of the memo get tape. Well the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee DeVon newness says that this memo we'll show abuses. Of the government's surveillance programs basically there's the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act which set up a secret court. And he says that land the Obama administration when the previous administration. Went to this court to get surveillance of trump associates that they abuse their power and that's why is going at after the FBI now. Who does this statement from the FBI yesterday reference in grave concerns about the accuracy of and in his memo. That was I just a rare unique thing to happen FBI doesn't issue statements like this they try to stay out of politics. One thing that really stuck out to me from what the president just said that he said in passing that his favorite type of person. Is someone who can act under pressure and the FBI director that he nominated certainly acting under pressure right now. That that much is very much true listen I want to share we it's a little but has found that happened outside of that committee act out of this conference right now the ranking Democrat. On that intelligence committee and name them Adam Schiff was speaking any mentioned. The FBI and that's mammal in comments just a few moments ago just take a listen to this we'll talk about it on the back. We now know from the FBI that when they finally got a chance look at it that the memo is seriously. Misleading because it omits very material information. And has deep factual inaccuracies. But the point of course wasn't to make it accurate the point was to make it Knisley. The point was to selectively declassify information. So that it would support a narrative favorable to the president it's why of course the president said he's gonna release it sight unseen. 100%. Going to be released don't even need to read. So Mike here is the question now you mentioned the FBI issued a statement right saying that they had grave concerns. About this memo and its release this kind of set up. At Perry public battle between law enforcement agencies and the president is that normal. When you talk to folks in San the FBI they say they're in a position that they feel like they've never been in before. A lot of FBI folks I've talked to not only in Washington and out in the field they say that. People are forgetting that they actually are spending each day trying to save children there's any state trying to. Stop terrorists. Stop drug traffickers try to stop firearms traffickers but of course this is all getting the attention. And this type of the speech just don't see often. Since Jordan here's that you're underlying question right this memo itself is not about. The investigation into Russian meddling in me election and when he sixteen at its with its about surveillance during that campaign. But of course the argument is being made that by undermining the same law enforcement agencies that are overseeing. That Russian investigation the president really trying to cut the legs out from under what is the White House at about. Yet Clinton and how to act precise question at the look it is part of a trained here. White House really undermining add the nation's top line forcing officials. You know and and this is as strategies that the White House is engaging went in part because the president the political novice. Or at least that's there argument as snow if he makes statements like this to Rosen Stein asking are you on my team I you know and and of course. The infamous Komi flags. I body it is part of a bigger scheme. To you kind of add poke holes in this ad agency that is overseeing the president now I'm is so it it is it's part of an approach. So like if the current director Chris Ray if he thinks will root began at the end stay in this role. There are no signs that he is planning to leave anytime soon but certainly I can tell you from talking to folks yesterday inside the Justice Department. Every was as waiting to see what happens and they recognize that at this point anything is possible. So caring give me sense now from the conversations as you mentioned about that elephant in the room. For there among Republican members of congress. What are they saying that they think will happen especially now that there is some dissents them more nuanced conversation about how this transparency could unfold what they want to see happen. I don't think there's any doubt that the memo is going to come out at least there's no doubt among house Republicans that we've spoken to here we we spoke to be. Judiciary Committee chairman Bob good let who said. That he needs to come out because there are concerns. About some high ranking members of the FBI. And their political bias potentially and he said he's confident that this four page memo. Will shed some light on that the American people and that seems to be where the house Republicans are falling. Dave seen this memo they have concerns they want this out. Now as to that the broader picture they're not really willing to to entertain many of these that the democratic concerns they say. They're looking at it from a very narrow perspective they have these concerns they believe the memo addresses them and so they want to get this out. The other thing that's interesting that was there also pinning a lot of this on the intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunez they say that. They're happy to have the memo out there happy to have the discussion. But you have to ask all your questions about this to be intelligence committee chairman because he's the one that really offices. So Michael being back over to you now there's Odyssey the name that we haven't heard mentioned yet obviously Devin unit his name is come up quite a bit. Bob Muller's name has not and that is the man special counsel who is leading that investigation. In two Russian interference in the 2016 election overseen by the Justice Department out. Does this memo and its potential of these have any effect on mullet ability to do his job. Well I I don't think it has an impact on hands ability to actually do the job assuming he stays in the job right. But there does seem to be sort of two goals are to possible goals. In terms with his attack on hand and on law enforcement first is some people say that if Mueller actually brings charges against other people within the trump orbit. That this up undermining of smaller is aimed at trying to undermine those charges trying to. Bring into questions about those charges are real or sort of been brought. But the other thing is that if trump or others decided they wanna make moves within the Justice Department maybe they wanna fire deputy attorney general rob Reza Steen as he said who's overseeing all of us. That attacking law enforcement like this might set up. Might build a path for the presence be able do you. And like any word on when we might see this man out that looks now inevitable to be released. It keeps sliding but you know there we thought that may we see it today now it sounds like a Mike come out tomorrow morning but again these things slide and they are certainly deliberations still going on. We will stay on top of that and Mike Levine sat down in Washington DC Ankara Turkey over in West Virginia during Phelps over at the White House thanks guys good to talk to you think you. Thanks to all of you for watching as well head over to abcnews.com. Any time that the latest. On all of these stories and more download ABC news that it all the breaking news headlines right to your for now I'm on the net not. And up to you back here soon.

