Transcript for Trump ribs Gary Cohn as a 'globalist'

This is Gary Collins last meeting. In the cabinet of the cabinet and he's been terrific he made via global list but I still like him. He is seriously globalism is no question but you know what it is always a nationalist because we love their country. The there's. You love our country. Going to go out and make about a couple of hundred billion. And it's gonna maybe come back. Back will be here at the seven years hopefully it. It's along but I have a feeling you'll be back. I don't know like implements it positions us. It's not quite strongly this harris' view. But. I don't want to not seriously behalf of all of us I want to thank your he's been great he really worked with. Wilbur received. All of the people might we all worked so hard on the tax cuts and they have. Far beyond I would say Gary. Would be very good it has turned out to be. Unbelievable great. And people are appreciating it a lot the Democrats don't know what to do this I what this is turning out to be not good for them. We get one Democrat. So. I just want to thank Jerry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.