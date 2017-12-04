Transcript for Trump: 'We're not getting along with Russia at all'

His secretary of state Rex Tillerson is in Moscow right now. Are we seeing any sort of coming together. Of a formed policy now when it comes to how the US is approaching Russia if it's different to the way it can't get it trump was talking about them before. We'll definitely a lot. Less complimentary you know that was something that was constantly making news making headlines during the campaign seem to be this. Flattering. Of Linda of Moscow on the Kremlin and Putin and that seems to have just gone away. But you know. There seemed to Diaz sat policy or policy change. Expect that there's an agreement that there needs to be one. And that was something that a lot of you know our folks on the ground in Moscow been talking about an at least in the room there's an understanding. From both sides. That the relationship is at its all time low and it asked not okay that something needs to change and something needs to get their needs to be an ability to how our relationship dialogue. And at both sides understanding need. To figure that out and need to find a way to come to the table. So in summary I a data worked we're looking and serve all fascinated by this change in telling change in rhetoric between the campaign. And this new White House. But they're still a lot of questions but what that me and you know down the route. You Wendy thought was interesting though that he made a point out of almost. A trying to give Russia the benefit of the doubt when it came to Syria he said in particular that he would like to think that Russia was not aware. That's the Charlotte side had used goes chemical weapons it was about use of chemical weapons. And and with almost trying to give it to war to Russia you know there's a lot of concerned that if that if they knew if they were involved some how that that would just create an unbelievable. New line and you wedge between these two government and he was trying to sound. You know almost. Optimistic. That there would still be an opening for dialogue with Moscow because like he said he does he was hopeful that aid that they could not have now. He did he mentioned and that in that exact answer you know the question asked there was Kool Aid. Syria the regime have launched this chemical attack without rationing knowing it he said it's. Possible but I'm unlikely so of course there will be an investigation going into that to get. To the bottom of that.

