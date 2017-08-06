Transcript for A who's who in the Trump-Russia probe

In January 2017. It's to then president elect Donald Trump issued a blanket denial that he or anyone on his campaign team. Had any contact with Russia during the tiny sixteenth election cycle. A number of trauma team members however appear to have had various connections to our meetings with Russian officials. Here's a breakdown. For more than four months Trump's campaign was run by Paul man a Ford who's done political consulting work any great. Then of course name was mentioned multiple times when former FBI director James Cummings spoke at a House Intelligence Committee hearing in March 2017. During that hearing Komi revealed that the agency was investigating alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election. And the possible involvement of trump associate. Trump said that come reassured him three times that he was not under investigation. And retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn went from being an active campaign surrogate to trust. First national security advisor. However he was forced to resign after it was revealed that he misled vice president Mike Pence and about his conversation with Russian ambassador Sergey Estonia and Clinton also exchanged several text with just react and he met with him in person in trump tower during the transition alongside Trump's son in line's senior White House advisor Jared Kushner. Was just that briefly greeted Tom in April 26 team. The Russian ambassador also met now attorney general Jeff Sessions and an event in Cleveland during the 2016 Republican National Convention and it began in DC the following September. Concessions as that he did meet with kiss me and diplomats from other countries as a senator. Not as a trump campaign surrogate. And never discussed campaign related issues with anyone from Russia. Harder. Page a former foreign policy advisor to the trump campaign was list sessions when he met justly and in Cleveland. That contain thirteen well before draining the trump campaign. It's have been targeted for recruitment as intelligence source I Russian spies gathering economic intelligence. About the US. After coming inspired the Justice Department appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the FBI's investigation into whether anyone involved with the trump campaign colluded to Russia to sway the tiny sixteenth election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.