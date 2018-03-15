Trump says it looks like Russia is behind the former Russian spy poisoning

More
"It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it, something that should never ever happen and we're taking it very seriously, as I think are many others," President Donald Trump said.
0:26 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says it looks like Russia is behind the former Russian spy poisoning
And I don't know I think it has. Then. We'll be on Christmas present it looks like yet I spoke with the prime minister. And we are. In deep discussions are very sad situation that certainly looks like the Russians were behind it something that should never ever happen. And were taken it very seriously as I think are many others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53770592,"title":"Trump says it looks like Russia is behind the former Russian spy poisoning","duration":"0:26","description":"\"It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it, something that should never ever happen and we're taking it very seriously, as I think are many others,\" President Donald Trump said.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-russia-russian-spy-poisoning-53770592","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.