Transcript for Trump says it looks like Russia is behind the former Russian spy poisoning

And I don't know I think it has. Then. We'll be on Christmas present it looks like yet I spoke with the prime minister. And we are. In deep discussions are very sad situation that certainly looks like the Russians were behind it something that should never ever happen. And were taken it very seriously as I think are many others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.