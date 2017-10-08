Trump on Russia's embassy cutbacks: 'We'll save a lot of money'

"I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down on payroll," President Donald Trump said about Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering cuts to US embassy staff.
0:20 | 08/10/17

Comments
Transcript for Trump on Russia's embassy cutbacks: 'We'll save a lot of money'
I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down on payroll and as far as I'm concerned I'm very thankful that he let go. A large number of people because now we have a smaller pet wolf there's no real reason for them to go back. So I greatly appreciate the fact that they've been able to cut up their role for the United States say it will save a lot of money.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

