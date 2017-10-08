Transcript for Trump on Russia's embassy cutbacks: 'We'll save a lot of money'

I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down on payroll and as far as I'm concerned I'm very thankful that he let go. A large number of people because now we have a smaller pet wolf there's no real reason for them to go back. So I greatly appreciate the fact that they've been able to cut up their role for the United States say it will save a lot of money.

