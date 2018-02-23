Transcript for Trump says school guards don't 'love the children' as much as teachers

And frankly you had a gun and he was outside as a guard and he decided not to go in that was not his finest moment that I can tell you. He waited and he didn't want to go into the school. I just heard this and it's a terrible situation. But we need people that can take care of our children went back and let this happen again and the way it's not gonna happen again. Because they're basically cowards innately that cowards. And if they know bad things happen to them once they get into that school by. People that love the children. See the security guy doesn't know the children doesn't love the chilled. This man standing outside of the school the other date doesn't love the children. Probably doesn't know that you know. The teaches love there children they love their pupils they love this students. They're doing it also from Lucknow they have to be very adept I'm not talking about every teacher I'm talking about a small percentage. But people that have great ability with weaponry with guns. Those are the only people I'm talking about but they'll protect the student.

