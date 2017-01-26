Trump Says He May Send in 'The Feds' to Chicago

A tweet by President Trump Tuesday night signaled curbing violence in Chicago is near the top of his to-do list: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on ... I will send in the Feds!"
0:56 | 01/26/17

Comments
The ongoing gun violence in Chicago last night six people including a twelve year old were injured in the shooting. Witnesses said the gunfire happened at a memorial for another victim of violence and they claimed that shooting was in retaliation for yet another shooting. On Tuesday the president tweeted about what he called Chicago's horrible carnage David asked him about that. If they are unable to fix it. That's when you went so far they have been unable has been going on for years. And I was in president what's going on. So all I'm saying is to the mayor. Who came up to my office recently. I say you have to Smart not. And you have to toughen up. And addressing a tweet that the president sends about sending the feds to Chicago Sean Spicer the Press Secretary says the president was referring. To providing federal resource is at Chicago's struggling law enforcement. But didn't provided specifics about what form those resources might take.

