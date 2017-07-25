Trump and Sessions heap praise on each other in 2016

A look back at the presidential candidate and the senator, who was one of Trump's more vocal supporters.
Transcript for Trump and Sessions heap praise on each other in 2016
I am believe to. And guards Donald front flip Pratt. We just got did Doris but it senator Jeff Sessions is one of the great people. Senator Jeff Sessions as a tremendous man. Nobody better than jail. Let me tell you about the Donald Trump have come to know in his personal relations he has unfailingly. Courteous and generous. Senator sessions it's fantastic senator Jeff Sessions one of the most respect. Jeff Sessions is a fantastic man. Donald Trump is this singular leader that can get this country. Back on track here they were Laurie out and a winner. Jeff Sessions is one of the most highly respected people in the United States Jeff Sessions are such an amazing man attorney general Jeff. Sessions. Welcome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

