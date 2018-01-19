Trump shares support for 'March for Life' attendees in speech from afar

Trump became the first sitting president to address the event.
01/19/18

Transcript for Trump shares support for 'March for Life' attendees in speech from afar
The march for life is a movement born out of love. You love your families. You love your neighbors. You love our nation. And you love every child born and unborn because you believe that every life is sacred. That every child is a precious gift from god I want to thank every person here today. And all across our country who works with such big parts. And tireless devotion to make sure that parents have the care and support. They need to choose life.

