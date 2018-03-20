Trump says 'sick people' responsible for Austin bombings

"What's going on in Austin -- a great place, a tremendous place -- is absolutely disgraceful," Trump said. "We have to find this very sick person or people."
03/20/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says 'sick people' responsible for Austin bombings
It's okay. Apparently. He comment on the bombings in Austin. Terrible bombings at Austin a terrible. Local state and federal. Working hand in hand to get to the bottom of it. This is obviously a very very sick individual or maybe individuals. He's a sick people and we will get to the bottom of it we will be. They're very strong we have all sorts of federal agencies over their right now we're searching. What's going on in Austin a great place tremendous place it is absolutely. Disgraceful. So we have. A lot of power over there were looking in it's not easy unified. But these are sick people and we have to find him as soon as possible we have to find him really immediately I will say working with Texas. Working with the local governments. Has been great but we have to produce we have to find this very sick person or people thank you over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

