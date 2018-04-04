Trump to sign proclamation directing National Guard to border

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters the president would direct DHS, DoD to work with states to deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.
14:30 | 04/04/18

