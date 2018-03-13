Trump signals support for UK claim against Russia

More
President Trump voiced strong support for British Prime Minister Theresa May a day after she alleged Russia was responsible for the nerve agent attack in the U.K. against a former Russian spy.
0:53 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump signals support for UK claim against Russia
Well it sounds that may. I'm Mickey Newbury to make today. It sounds to me like it would be right data base that all of the evidence they have uttered they've got that plays like he's loving me today. I do not know what going to the wall we're going after the wall. We're going to be looking at the product that it is very important got big. But certainly some day is going to be big for me today. It sounds to me like they believe it was right yet. Had I would certainly take that I think it. As soon forget that fact right we're going to be speaking with the grenade today where. It would get me to make that. And as we get the facts straight if we agree with that we will get them right tackle Everett baby but I have not spoken out because abducted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53711505,"title":"Trump signals support for UK claim against Russia","duration":"0:53","description":"President Trump voiced strong support for British Prime Minister Theresa May a day after she alleged Russia was responsible for the nerve agent attack in the U.K. against a former Russian spy.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-signals-support-uk-claim-russia-53711505","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.