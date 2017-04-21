Transcript for Trump signs executive actions to review tax regulations, roll back Dodd-Frank

We are here today to continue this great economic revival. I will be signing three presidential directives. To further protect our workers and our taxpayers. The first executive action and struck secretary Armitage and to begin the process of tax. Simplification. Such a big thing people can't do the air returns. They have no idea what they're doing. It too complicated. This regulatory reduction as a first step toward a tax reform that reduces rates. Provides relief to our middle class. And lowers our business tax. Which is one of the highest in the world and has stopped us from so much wealth. And productivity. Secretary manage and is a leader in our effort to make American competitive again. Make it great again make it strong again we're gonna make it safe again wouldn't make it competitive again. I'm also issuing two directives that instruct secretary him an agent to review. The damaging Dodd-Frank. Regulations. That fail to hold Wall Street firms. Accountable I mean they've done really. In many cases the opposite of what that was supposed. These regulations in shrine too big to fail and encourage risky behavior. We're taking steps to make our economy more fair and prosperous for all. As part of our broader financial strategy. We're working to open up lending to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Including our incredible women on cupid rumors we're doing better and better and better. We want opportunity for everyone. And in every single part of our country. Secretary nomination. And my entire administration are working around the clock. To help struggling Americans achieve their financial dreams. Aaron a great pay check have a job that they love going to every single day. And have real confidence in the future. This is identified and reducing tax regulatory. Burdens. And gotten a lot of this is the subject of financial stability. Oversight council. Wolf. Or are. Liquidation. It's much. But it is. As it beat either possess good but it is. Services.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.