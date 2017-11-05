Transcript for Trump signs executive order to prevent voter fraud

Well the briefing was certainly dominated by questions about character me about the Russian investigation but there was another big piece of news we don't wanna get lost. In the headlines after all there's an exclusive report this morning. On something that they confirmed and announced in the briefing today it's a new executive order it's related to voter fraud tell me a little bit. If so they launched the new executive order date related to voter fraud it's called the presidential commission on election integrity. It's water than just voter fraud and the White House I think it will also cover voter suppression but as you know this comes. After the president house called for an investigation into his unsubstantiated claim that millions of people had voted illegally. Vice president hence will chair this commission and he'll be in charge. And with conducting this investigation or report. But we'll see that. Until Tony teens so yes they will be looking into this. Claims that the president made after the election and continued to make that millions of people who voted illegally for secretary of state Hillary Clinton. In the leak issuing that report. In 2018. And its importance and they say that this is the bipartisan commission. But this is a beginning stages of this you have. Vice president Mike Pence chairing it you have the Kansas secretary of state Chris cope aka the controversial figuring in Kansas for his. Voting rights record scene have those two people have other people who they say. Are being that and so on the at some point understand this is just. The beginning phases he signed this executive order to establish the beginning phases into this investigation into voter fraud. But they still don't have the the full committee there yet to investigate past and break it is early but there is clearly consensus that voter registration rolls are amassed. Right so could this change this executive order whatever actions and taking could this change the way that process goes elections moving. Forward I view this as an exit ramp off of varying convenient highway that the president put himself on. When he declared without any evidence that. He would've won the election if not for millions of illegal votes they indeed do not have that evidence no one is credibly put forward evidence that would support that I don't expect this commission's gonna find something. That every secretary of state Steve Crist called back in Kansas has rejected as as as farcical and fanciful. I think that there are real issues about the news about them about voter registration there are real issues about voter access the real issues about. A voter ID at the ballot box those are all things that can be looked at and maybe this does result in something. But I I did my sense of this and in talking to a couple of people. Who who saw this coming in the last day or two is that this is just and an attempt to answer that. Fees it to close the book on that chapter that president trump himself opened. When he made that declaration about having rightfully won the popular vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.