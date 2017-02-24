Transcript for Trump signs executive order on regulatory reform

Excessive regulation is killing jobs driving companies out of our country. Like never before. But today this executive order directs each agency to establish a regulatory reform. Task force. To ensure that every agency is a team of dedicated. And field team dedicated people. To research. All regulations. Unnecessary burdensome and harmful to be tough. And if we'll harmful. Fumes creation of jobs. And business. Each task force will make recommendations to repeal or simplify existing. Regulations. Every regulation should have to pass a simple test does it make. Life better or safer. For American workers. Consumers. If the answer is no we'll be getting rid of getting them to quickly. Most up punishing companies doing business in the United States is going to be absolutely just the opposite. They gonna be incentivized as doing business in the United States. We're working very hard to roll back. Good burden so that coal miners factory workers small business ours and so many others can grow their businesses and lives. We cannot allow government to be an obstacle to government opportunity. We're going to bring back jobs and create more opportunities to fast maybe more than ever before our country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.