Trump signs executive order to review the Clean Power Plan

"The action I'm taking today will eliminate federal overreach, restore economic freedom and allow our companies and workers to thrive, compete and succeed on a level playing field for the first time in a long time," President Donald Trump said.
2:42 | 03/28/17

Transcript for Trump signs executive order to review the Clean Power Plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

