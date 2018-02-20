Transcript for Trump signs memo to propose a bump-stock ban

We must do more to protect action. We have to do more to protect her children. This week I will be holding a number of discussions with students local leaders. And law enforcement to develop concrete steps. That we can take to secure our schools safe go to our students and protect. Our communities. School safety is a top. Priority. Of my administration. That is why when governors from across the nation is at the White House next week. We will be discussing it Greek lying what the federal and state governments can do. To keep students safe. This includes implementing comments and security measures and addressing mental health issues. Including better coordination between federal and state law enforcement. To take swift action when their are warning signs. In addition after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas directed. Attorney Jan. To clarify whether certain Bob soc devices like the one used in Las Vegas. Are illegal under current law that process began in December. I'm just a few moments ago. I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general. To propose regulations to ban all devices that turned illegal weapons. Into machine guns. I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized. Jeff very soon. The key and all of these efforts as I said in my remarks. The day after this year is that we cannot merely take actions that make us feel. Like we are making a difference we must actually make a difference. We must move past cliches and tired debates and focus on evidence based solutions. And security measures. That actually work. And that make it easier for men and women of law enforcement. To protect our children and to protect safety.

