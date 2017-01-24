Trump Signs Order to Move Forward Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines

More
President Trump used his fifth day in office to move forward the Keystone pipeline, the Dakota Access pipeline, as well as streamlining regulations for infrastructure and manufacturing.
1:43 | 01/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump Signs Order to Move Forward Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45012429,"title":"Trump Signs Order to Move Forward Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines","duration":"1:43","description":"President Trump used his fifth day in office to move forward the Keystone pipeline, the Dakota Access pipeline, as well as streamlining regulations for infrastructure and manufacturing.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-signs-order-move-forward-keystone-dakota-access-45012429","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.