Transcript for Trump slams 'bogus' Russian dossier and says the FBI is 'tainted'

Residents from back to work and back to the golf course after spending Christmas Day behind closed doors with family at his private club in Palm Beach. He ended the holiday with the tweet I hope everyone is having a great Christmas then tomorrow it's back to work in order to make America great again. Today marks his third day of his so far four day working vacation. This time the White House Schering his golfing partners including Georgia senator David Perdue. PGA player bracing do you Sambo and former PGA golfer Dana Quigley. The before hitting the links mr. trump hitting the so called Russian dossier on Twitter. After watching a FOX & Friends segment calling the FBI tainted. Before adding and they used is crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the trump campaign. The latest Twitter attack against the FBI after a weekend spent bashing the bureau in this leadership. The president also making a bold prediction following the repeal the affordable care act's individual mandate in his tax bill. Mr. trump wrote on Twitter Democrats and Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new health care plan. With midterm elections less than a year away some political experts think that's doubtful. He is now offended so many parts of the Democratic Party. That hit their entire constituency is basically sending a signal to. Their party leaders don't cooperate the president still has about a week left in Florida and when he returns to Washington big issues like infrastructure integration the budget and the course North Korea are still waiting to be dealt let. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

