Transcript for Trump slams Democrats for SOTU reaction: 'Treasonous,' 'un-American'

It got to a point. Where I really didn't even want to look. Too much during the stage over to that site does this is an energy. It was bad energy. You're up there you've got half the room going totally crazy while. They loved everything they want to do something great for a country. And yeah aside. You're like. Death. And un American. Un American. Somebody's it treasonous I mean. I guess why not. Now we call that treason line. I mean they certainly. Didn't seem to love our country very much but you look at that and it's it's really very Evers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.