Trump slams Democrats for SOTU reaction: 'Treasonous,' 'un-American'

More
The president previewed his 2018 midterm election message against Democrats.
0:53 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump slams Democrats for SOTU reaction: 'Treasonous,' 'un-American'
It got to a point. Where I really didn't even want to look. Too much during the stage over to that site does this is an energy. It was bad energy. You're up there you've got half the room going totally crazy while. They loved everything they want to do something great for a country. And yeah aside. You're like. Death. And un American. Un American. Somebody's it treasonous I mean. I guess why not. Now we call that treason line. I mean they certainly. Didn't seem to love our country very much but you look at that and it's it's really very Evers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52858220,"title":"Trump slams Democrats for SOTU reaction: 'Treasonous,' 'un-American'","duration":"0:53","description":"The president previewed his 2018 midterm election message against Democrats.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-slams-democrats-sotu-reaction-treasonous-american-52858220","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.