Transcript for Trump Slams 'Dumb' Refugee Deal With Australia Brokered by Obama Administration

Trump administration strong and in some cases heated exchanges. On the international stage. A pair of overnight tweets from the president were aimed one at Australia the other Iran. The streets came a few hours after Rex Tillerson was sworn in as the new secretary of state he now enters its first full day in office with plenty to deal with ABC's Elizabeth her. It's your New York this morning good morning Elizabeth. Diana Condace good morning to you wolf start here with president trumps believe this tweet about Australia at which forced the a trillion prime minister to talk what he called a private conversation he had with president truck. So is there trouble between the two nations the pens aren't we Rask. This morning top US ally Australia criticized by president trump on Twitter. Over a deal to resettle some refugees in the US. The president saying in a late night tweet do you believe it the Obama administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why I will study this dumb deal. But the Australian prime minister telling a different story. The president assured me that he would. Continue with on the. Agreement according to the Washington Post them. Residents slammed the Australian prime minister during a weekend phone call over a deal struck by the Obama administration. The post also reporting the president accused Australia of trying to export quote the next to Boston bombers to the US. ABC news has not independently confirmed details of the coal. The Australian prime minister he'll only stays a call ended priestly but beyond that no comment. It's better that these things these conversations. Or conducted candidly frankly. Privately. This just hours after the White House issued a stern warning to watch. As of today we are officially putting Iran on notice. The warning in response to you broad testing another ballistic missile and other recent provocative actions on US warships. And the president is also talking about Iran tweeting this overnight to Iran if rapidly taking over more more of Iraq even after the US has squandered three Chilean dollars. There can this and Diane and no response so far from Tehran who Smith thank you.

