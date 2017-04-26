Transcript for Trump slams 'massive federal land grab' and calls for review of national monuments

Today of signing a new executive order to end and their egregious abuse of federal power. And to give that power back to the states and to the people. Where it belongs. The previous administration. Used a 108. Year old law. Known address the antiquities act. To unilaterally put millions of acres of land and water under. Strict federal. Control altogether the previous administration bypass the states to place over 265. Million acres at Sao lot of land. Million acres taken 265. Million acres of land and water under federal control. Through the abuse of the monuments. Designation. The antiquities act is not give the federal government unlimited power. To lock up millions of acres of land. And water. And it's time we ended this. Abusive. Practice. I've spoken with many state and local leaders a number of them here today who care very much about preserving our land. And who are gravely concerned about this massive. Federal land. And that's gotten worse and worse and worse. That's why today I'm signing this order and directing. Secretaries Inky. To end these abuses. And return control. To the people. As if they want. Really.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.