Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia

"I think he's been treated very, very unfairly by the media," Trump said, adding that "illegal leaks" contributed to the end of Flynn's tenure.
0:57 | 02/15/17

Comments
Transcript for Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia
Michael Flynn general Flynn is a wonderful man I think he's been treated very very unfairly by the media. As I call it the fake media in many cases. And I think it's really a sad thing that he was treated so badly I think in addition to that. From intelligence. Papers are being leaked things are being leaked. Criminal action criminal act. And it's been going on for a long time before me. But now it's really going on. And people are trying to cover up for a terrible loss. That the Democrats had under. Hillary Clinton. I think it's very very unfair what's happened to. General Flynn and the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were illegally. I stressed that illegally leaked. Very very unfair.

