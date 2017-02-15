Transcript for Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia

Michael Flynn general Flynn is a wonderful man I think he's been treated very very unfairly by the media. As I call it the fake media in many cases. And I think it's really a sad thing that he was treated so badly I think in addition to that. From intelligence. Papers are being leaked things are being leaked. Criminal action criminal act. And it's been going on for a long time before me. But now it's really going on. And people are trying to cover up for a terrible loss. That the Democrats had under. Hillary Clinton. I think it's very very unfair what's happened to. General Flynn and the way he was treated and the documents and papers that were illegally. I stressed that illegally leaked. Very very unfair.

