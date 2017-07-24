Transcript for Trump slams Senate Republicans for not doing their job

For the last seven years Republicans have been united in standing up. For Obama cares victims remember repeal and replace repealed and replaced. They kept saying it over and over again. Every Republican running for office promised immediate relief. From this disastrous law. We is a party must fulfill that solemn promise to the voters of this country to repeal. And replace what they've been saying. For the last seven years. But so far senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the obamacare a night. They now have each and it's however to hopefully hopefully. Fix. What has been so badly broken. We're such a long time. And that is through replacement. Of a horrible disaster known as obamacare. The senate is very close to the votes it needs to pass or replace. The problem is we have zero. Help from the Democrats. Their obstructionist that's all they that's all they're good at is obstruction. Make it things not work. They say all the right things and that they do exactly what that not supposed to be doing. The Democrats aren't giving us one vote so we need virtually every single vote from the Republicans bodies heated it is.

