Trump to slash State Department budget by 28 percent

President Trump's budget blueprint will cut the State Department budget by 28 percent while infusing the Defense Department with a 10 percent spending increase, the president's budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters.
1:47 | 03/16/17

White House is promising to fight. All the way to the Supreme Court it says that newly block travel ban is all about national security as so at the budget blueprint being presented today. This morning president drums traveled may have blocked again. An unprecedented. Judicial overreach. Trump fired up in a realm. In Nashville its signature domestic security proposal hours away from going into effect. Temporarily stopped by a federal judge in Hawaii the artery but. What say water. Asian up the first daughter. Drops first version to be in travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries called chaos at airports. The revised may have a trip to green card holders and existing beat. But Doug judge said it was discriminatory against Muslims I think we ought to go back to the first wanna go all the way which is what I want to kill the hardest. The president Mets battled his trillion dollar budget today the White House prepared to announced deep cuts the State Department slashed by 28%. The Environmental Protection Agency 31%. Defense do you mean a 10% increase 54 billion more dollars. The president very clearly want to send a message to our allies and our potential adversaries that. This is a strong power administration. Thousands of jobs gone. Climate change initiatives eliminated born aid reduced is being called via beer cup first budget. I will not stop fighting for the safety of you let your families believe me not today. Not ever. Trump's proposal also calls for a one point five billion dollars to get as wall started on the US Mexico border. But the cuts are expected be met with strong opposition from both parties on Capitol Hill.

