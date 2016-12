Transcript for Trump Sons Skipping Event That Promised Donors Access to President-Elect

Newt Gingrich in the meantime says trump is ditching his drain the swamp slogan Gingrich at track advisor says perhaps a phrases and presidential enough. Meanwhile trumps former campaign manager Korean and asking seem on the left there. Talks about his access to trump as he announced plans to open a political consulting firm. A block away from the White House. Donald Trump's son has decided to stop personally soliciting donations for his charitable foundation. Eric trump told the New York Times that he realized his conscience is contributors may support his foundation in an effort to gain access to his father. Just last week his foundation was criticized for sponsoring an online auction to have coffee with his sister a bunker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.