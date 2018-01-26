Transcript for Trump speaks at Davos: 'America is the place to do business'

The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong. And prosperous. America. I'm here to deliver a simple message. There has never been a better time to hire. To build to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business. And we are competitive once again. The American economy is by far the largest in the world. And we've yes to enacted the most significant tax cuts and reform. In American history. Now is the perfect time to bring your business. Your (%expletive) And your investments. To the United States. This is especially true because we have undertaken the most extensive regulatory reduction. Ever conceived. Regulation. Is stealth. Taxation. The US like many other countries. Unelected. Bureaucrats and we have. Police we have them all over the place. And they've impose crushing an anti business and anti worker regulations on our citizens. Would no vote. No legislative debate. And no real attempt to build. In America those days are rover I pledged to eliminate. Two unnecessary. Regulations. For every one new regulation. We have succeeded beyond. Our highest expectations. Instead of two for one. We have cut 22. Burdensome. Regulations. For every one new rule. We are offering our businesses and workers so they can thrive and flourish as never before. We are creating an environment that attracts capital invites investment. And rewards. Production. America is the place. To do business. So come to America will you can innovate create and build. I believe in America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.