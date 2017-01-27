Transcript for Trump Speaks to Mexican President by Phone 1 Day After Canceling Meeting

For the first time since taking office president Donald Trump posted a foreign leader at the White House meeting with British prime minister Teresa may discussing foreign policy and trade. Today's talks are under a significant moment for president compromised to build a relationship president drug also working on his relationship with another ally saying he talked on the phone with Mexico's president for an hour a day after president Enrique Pena and yet to cancel the trip to Washington and its president trumps continued commitment to his campaign promise to build a border wall. I will say that we had a very good call and we are going to be working and a fair relationship and a new relationship. Relationships were an ongoing theme of mr. Trump's first news conference as president. As he discuss plans to talk for the first time with Russia's president Vladimir Putin by phone Saturday. As far as again. The Putin and Russian. I don't say good bad or indifferent. I don't know the gentleman. I hope we have a fantastic relationship. Also making no definitive statement on whether or not the US will reinstate torture as an interrogation tactic saying he'll let Defense Secretary James Mattis make the final decision. And it happened just feel that it does work I've been open about that prolonged period of time. But I am going with. Our leaders. Another headline of the day prime minister may said during their meeting president trunk of affirmed his commitment to NATO saying he is 100%. Behind the alliance this epic terms prior comments calling NATO obsolete. RC Gonzales ABC news New York.

