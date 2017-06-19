Trump speaks on Otto Warmbier's death

The president said, "We got him home to be with his parents."
0:33 | 06/19/17

Transcript for Trump speaks on Otto Warmbier's death
And I just want. Pass. I don't know warm here is just passed away. North Korea. When she got home it was. We really so happy. Very tough condition but he just passed away. It's a brutal regime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

