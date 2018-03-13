-
Now Playing: Mike Pompeo: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Trump on staff shake-up: 'I think Rex will be happier now'
-
Now Playing: Rex Tillerson: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA director
-
Now Playing: Trump, GOP face test in Pennsylvania special election
-
Now Playing: House Republicans move to wrap up Russia probe
-
Now Playing: House Republicans move to wrap up Russia probe, find no evidence of collusion
-
Now Playing: Trump appears to cave to NRA in White House plan on school safety
-
Now Playing: Porn star offers to return $130K received from Trump lawyer to president himself
-
Now Playing: Sanders addresses Trump's wavering position on guns
-
Now Playing: Who is Rick Saccone?
-
Now Playing: Betsy DeVos struggles in interview on education
-
Now Playing: Trump insults Chuck Todd, Maxine Waters, Oprah at rally
-
Now Playing: Oakland coffee shop won't serve police
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on opponents in campaign rally
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to rally supporters on North Korea meeting
-
Now Playing: White House to unveil school-safety plan
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils his new campaign slogan for 2020
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl: Trump's unpredictable, risky move on North Korea may prove successful
-
Now Playing: Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un, porn actress files lawsuit against Trump