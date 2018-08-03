Transcript for Trump stands his ground on tariffs despite GOP pushback

Hi I'm Ron Claiborn at ABC news headquarters in New York we've been watching for the past oh about. Twenty minutes the president's talking after a cabinet meeting this morning Emilia cabinet heads there at the table within including. I guess soon to be former chief economic advisor Gary Cohn. Who resigned after the president announced he would be imposing tariffs on aluminum and steel last week cone had argued for many months. Against the imposition. Of those terror the president officially at that meeting space agriculture. And transportation. Rather lengthy remarks a number of subjects including Gary don't refer to as terrific. Called him like global list but said that I still like him. A president also talking about the the progress he's in. Legislation or action to ban bump stocks and two. Tighten or toughen background checks for those buying weapons in this country talk orbit about sanctuaries. Cities. Last thing among other things media mayor of Oakland for warning. Undocumented immigrants in that the about a federal rate with about to take place. And the president also making very clear that the tariffs if he announced last week over the objections of some of his own staff members and Republicans in congress that those tariffs. On steel and aluminum are going into effect of did not say exactly we intend to sign those terrorists we had reason to believe that with going to be this afternoon. It may be this afternoon at the event this afternoon with some steel and aluminum workers go right now Alex Mallon who is believe. Outside of the White House that Alice the president seemingly. Indicating that he's going ahead with bills there amid initially they will be 20% on Beale and 10% movement of that. Your understanding that he will sign that some time I get my reasons today. Well as of this morning what are reporting was. And we've talked to multiple White House officials and they said that this event was still up in the air they didn't expect that to happen. And then came probably five minutes after the most recent source that we spoke to was a tweet from the president saying there is a 3:30 PM bent. He does not seen that week the weather as you mentioned Iran. Whether he's actually going to be signing anything at this event and it will he signed a proclamation that will actually set these parents in motion and he said in that meeting just now. That that there will be carve outs for specific allies we know that Mexico and Canada specifically and what he's going to sign according to the trade advisor Peter Navarro but there's going to be exemptions in the initial rollout of these tariffs. For Mexico and Canada but yes he also suggesting now additional countries so. I think it's really up in the air who are these additional cut the country's going to be and remember that this argument that the White House has to make when they roll these tariffs out. Is that these tariffs during national security imperative. And so when they. Give exemptions to specific countries they're going to have to include a justification that those specific countries are exempted. And it won't affect national security loss arguing that the tariffs that they will slap on countries are due to national security. So it's definitely contentious issue but that the flexibility that that the president's suggestion now I think is is definitely newsworthy. OK and he also mentioned that he would have retained the right to raise or lower the tariffs at country person tracked countries have been active you're not gonna ask you what may be Alex. And on answerable question. As far as this event in the afternoon the expected intention to sign those terrorists today or this week. What's going on good as the president not made up his mind when he wants to sign this earth are they still tinkering with it makes some sense of it if you can't. Well I don't know if it's that he hasn't made up his mind I think that he once these terrorists he said this as he said in the meeting just now this is something that he's been arguing. In a four is entire. Time and a rather running for the presidency it was it was during his campaign. It was one of the leading lines it's what used to gin up the crowd this is a blue collar issue that he believes really connects with a base of his voters. I don't think we're gonna see him walk away from the tariffs and anyway. I think that he wants some type of action I think that he that we will see tariffs in some form. I think the question is right now what's taking a slow rollout is the fact that the White House isn't sure how they're going to make the legal argument here. It's not that that the president's power specifically. To just slap tariffs on. For an for any reason they may want to this this argument that they are going to institute is a national security argument and I think that the lawyers are kind of just in pro loop. As to hearing a comprehensive argument from the president. About how they're going to make this a legal case. And the same time he seems to be flexible. More more and more flexible with every day so I act I think that we obviously we'll see. These steel and aluminum industry leaders here at the White House whether the president's going to sign there's no clarity from the white house on that yet Ron. Okay Ellis and Jordan Phelps it was at. The ABC bureau there and wife Jeanette who a keen observer. Of this and analyst of this White House. Help me understand and the president suggested Jordan. That somehow the NAFTA negotiations would affect whether Canada. Or Mexico are affected by these tariffs but it if he if he signs the tariff. Into law in effect imposes these parents slaps them generally a 2510%. Heidi event exempt. Canada and Mexico mean aren't they hit with a first and that he would have to remove them out this work I'm a bit confused here. Yeah and that's how will this work is the big question on an. Cut to the previous point Alex is making that really got and it White House in me in this announcement initially last week. This is terrorists work by no means ready seek out. And it seems that they're still not ready take out today at which is the only reason that we can ask that. They're not officially aptly Anthony's signs that at 330. At tries his own officials haven't let keep up with the press we'll see whether or not. They are rolled out by an act here point and the president is saying we're going to be very flexible. On this issue right and now this comes as it were also ran. Renegotiating NAFTA and I think it has been asking aching heart ought here with those meek and at this is it chick he's kind of put on the table hey look act Canada Mexico you don't get me. Pack our way online on NAFTA renegotiation. On you but if he can you that we might act so it looks like a bargaining check morning. And Jordan Gary Cohn app is art last cabinet member. I thought that was a bit of an awkward encounter with the president turning looking back Jerry on with Serbia against the wall and saying he was terrific. He's a global list but I still like him. And then making some. Seemingly enigmatic comments about he may be back. Look at what's your read comment. The Abbott president that he might god and make another couple hundred million dollars and then come back but the president. It calls its in his remarks about con it wasn't as strong he wanted to be on there apps. On and we know that this is the issue that at Gary Collins. I really more than anything resigned over I Gary count for months has argued against these tariffs he's tried to make the case. Which in the Oval Office that imposing these terrorists would do that positive facts that have come from the tax cats. Acts note Gary count obviously at dissenting waste in this White House. On its issue patent which is interesting because. We just heard the president a few days ago say that he likes. Conflict he likes having different opinions go up against one another which helps him make his decision. But he's not here in the case of Gary Condit that he did got lap against the president on this issue and lots. And now he's out. It before we move on out to a couple other subject of president the national let me ask you this question first man up and I'll turn over to Alex. Any idea who may succeed Gary home -- chief economic advisor. Act Peter Navarro act is one of the names that's being tossed around is one of the leading voices country are ready within the administration could be. Shifted over I'm and Peter Navarro is really the when he won out honest here at issue we now. He is being one of the strongest leading voices in the White House and advocating for and it's so it does seem that he has the president you're right now. Another name that's been thrown around is Allenby director Mick mall me. At UA's are heady doing two jobs currently within the administration and I bet he's very well liked by the president and he's all Sally it's also been around as potential contender to be the next chief of staff. At this doesn't seem to beat this sort of promotion that someone might make won't meet me at night looking for at this time that certainly a lot of names added. You know being floated right now on the president saying hill he'll keep looking. Alex woody who do you consider top contenders and I got to insert it here. Wouldn't you think that anyone even if they want this job would be a little bit wary given the fact that people loss in the last very long at some of these top positions in the way. I think that if your you wanting this job you need to be ready for a gladiator fighting is that that is. At least from what we've heard from the president that's what he wants and his staff he wants to show up. And he wants to you know put his thumb up or down and watch these what his arguments take place but I think that what Jordan was saying that Albanian who's the OMB director and CF PD the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Director he's doing those two job simultaneously soak. And I can only imagine if the president were to send him now over as his chief economic advisor I don't know if he do that where he can he believes he could of those three jobs. Or if he's open to now having to build those two other jobs that could that that molded you'll be leaving. And then another name that that we've also been hearing. Is Larry Kudlow who's currently a conservative commentator on CNBC but does hold a lot of the trade and economic views that Gary -- held. He's you know written recent columns that actually spoken out against the president's decision. On tariffs and in argued against him and he's also. We're in the recent column that lamented the loss of cone from for the president's economic staff. That would be definitely an interesting. Addition in replacement of come because he's essentially. Replacing cone who he just said was weak on tariffs with another person who's been highly critical of him on tariffs. But again I think that the president by all indications what we heard him say in his press conference Saturday as he likes watching this conflict play out maybe he wants another crisis sector here. Well it Kudlow on television on a rival networks saying yesterday that these tariffs would hurt fortified. Million American workers it would be hard to imagine bringing him and who knows what's with this White House very really want to ask you Alex. 100 Republicans. From congress. And essentially pleaded with the president not to go ahead with these fair season when he is answered of them I guess is no. It's essentially it was a 107 house Republicans wrote in the letter yesterday led by. The house and ways committee chairman Kevin Brady a basically saying we we we would agree with a targeted. You know tariff system potentially what China's doing what they're still dumping in the US. But please Mr. President do not. Do not implement these tariffs on such a broad basis saying that it will hurt Americans they call the tariffs a tax on the American worker right after they just. Passed a series of tax cuts. Saying that Mr. President please do not roll back the progress that we've made but as you mentioned the president. It doesn't really I don't think he buys that argument although the fact that he is now saying he can be flexibly can take countries put him up. He's essentially that feeling that he can use these tariffs is a trade leverage. They in whatever trade fights that he wants to get through with any particular country on a given day. So. I think that the president kind of is looking at tariffs as as more negotiating tactic than anything. A political back to Jordan very quickly before we wrap up here the president also. Claiming that there's been some progress. In the area of gun control it's only a little bit about that. Yeah have bonds stocks that president saying that honest a done deal it's certainly not a done deal on congress where parents and virtually no action on on that matter for now out but one thing. The president might have been referring to here's executive action take on stocks which is something he's within his authority to you but the problem. You know executive action and this game. At longstanding. Patent you know what facts that actual legislation. In terms of passing law he also at Burgundy top on background checks. At that reineck got to tell you the White House last week was boasts it released a list of principles that the president was going to endorse. And we're now hearing though some might come out next week at court that presidents Greenwald had those. At proposals from coming out because at that free Wheeling meeting that you'll remember last week with members of congress where he seems to support. A lot of proposals on gotten control which I has now been locked back. Nothing else this is a free Wheeling White House I would say how right Jordan belts. Joining us from ABC news bureau Alex Mallon from outside of the White House thank you very much. We will probably be back maybe with both the U joining if the president has another event. Later today on video games about violent video games and and that efforts to. Respect the content of that. And then we believe. Later this afternoon at 3:30 eastern time that he will be appearing with some aluminum and steel industry leaders and workers. At an event there he may announce that he's imposing tariffs men. He may not. Will find out I'm Ron Claiborne ABC news headquarters in New York thanks for joining.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.