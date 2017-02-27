Trump: 'Very strong' budget to be proposed

"This budget will be a public safety and national security budget," President Donald Trump said while addressing the National Governors Association meeting.
0:34 | 02/27/17

Transcript for Trump: 'Very strong' budget to be proposed
One of the most important responsibilities. For the federal government. Is the budget of the State's. My first budget will be submitted to the congress. Next month. This budget will be a public safety and national security much very much based on those who. With plenty of other things but very strong and it will include a historic increase in defense spending. To rebuild. That depleted military. The United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

