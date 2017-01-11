Transcript for Trump suggests Guantanamo prison for NYC suspect as he vows to end visa program

Today we mourn. The horrifying terrorist attack. In New York City just blocks away from the site of the world race. Man drove a truck into a pedestrian bike path and murdered. Eight people. An aging very very seriously at least eleven more. All of America is bringing grieving. For the families. Who lost their precious loved ones are black. Heartbreak for them and we pledge to renew our resolve. In their memory. My administration is coordinating closely between federal and local officials to investigate the attack. And to further investigate. This animal who did the attacked them. And updates will be provided. As available. I am two days starting the process of terminating. The diversity. Lottery. Program. I'm going to ask congress to immediately. Initiate work to get rid of this program anniversary. And diversity. Lottery. Diversity. Lottery sounds nice it's not nice not good. Not that it hasn't been good we've been against it. We also have to come up with punishment that's far quicker. And far greater. In the punishment these animals are getting right now Mr. President you want the assailant from New York's anti Vietnam. US president I would certainly consider that you are you considering announcing I would certainly can are you certainly get. I would certainly consider that yes and how to diversity program fit into his plot you believe what they say. Came in through that program so we'll see what look at it but they say he came in I don't want. I want to look very simple what we are demanding is merit based immigration we want people they get a hell. We want people think of the keep our country safe. We don't want lotteries. Where the wrong people are in the lotteries and guess what who has the suckers to get those people. And we want a merit based system and we do not want chain migration where. Somebody like him ultimately will be allowed to bring in many many members of his family. And we don't want that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.