Transcript for Trump suggests Obama was 'behind' town hall protests

Meanwhile president trump is blaming his predecessor for a wave of protests erupting across the country against him. And GOP lawmakers the president told Fox News up former President Obama is responsible for the angry crowds turning up at Republican town halls. He's also blaming him for leaks coming from the White House. I think that President Obama is behind it because his people certainly behind it. And some of the leaks. Possibly come from that grouping of some of the leaks which are really very seriously because they're very bad in Tehran national security. But I also understand that's politics and in terms of him being behind things that's politics and it will probably continue. To president John did not offer up any evidence to support that claim. So far no comment from President Obama.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.