Transcript for Trump Suggests SCOTUS Nominee's Criticism Was Misrepresented

And president trump is pushing back against reports that his Supreme Court nominee criticize his attacks on the judiciary as demoralizing. The remarks by judge Neil gore since were confirmed by the judges spokesman and several lawmakers but the president said the comments were misrepresented. And white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer a double down on that claim. Are you saying that demoralizing and disheartening was not specifically about the president's comments and what he said and if so how does the president know that hasn't spoken to them you know I think the judge. Literally made it very clear tree cutters have come out of that they corroborate I understand ants that are most center and actually there. Made it very clear that he was Tommy use comedy in general. Pop out. Attacks on the issue that was it plain and simple. Well senator Richard Blumenthal said gore said she told him it was okay to repeat what he said Blumenthal a Democrat from Connecticut is now calling on. Gore cinch to go public with his criticism of the president.

