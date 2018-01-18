Trump sums up his workout routine: 'I walk, I this, I that'

The president responds to his doctor's comment that he has no exercise program.
01/18/18

Transcript for Trump sums up his workout routine: 'I walk, I this, I that'
In a near interview president trump is commenting on his latest medical exam which found him in good health but. On the verge of obesity he says that he gets more exercise and people think because all the walking he does between meetings in the west wing. He also seem to defend not go into the gym saying. He knows people who had to get knee and hip replacements in their fifties. He's never had to do that. So the British government has appointed what they're calling a minister of loneliness. To raise awareness about how a lack of social interaction can endanger your health. A recent study found loneliness is as bad for your health as smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. And the problem is getting worse as we live longer and social media and other technology leaves some people feeling more isolated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

