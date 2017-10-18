Trump doesn't support bipartisan health care plan after all

After the president slashed $7 billion in subsidies meant to help working-class families afford health insurance, he showed support for Congress' plan, then revoked it.
We turn next here tonight to the health care whiplash. The president slashing $7 billion in subsidies meant to help working class families afford their insurance. Then, last night, supporting a bipartisan plan to save those subsidies for now. But tonight, it turns out, he's now against it. So, what's going on here? Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: It was just a week ago when the president launched a crusade to dismantle Obamacare, piece by piece. Then, that late night bombshell. The president cutting off $7 billion in subsidies that help lower-income Americans, people who make too much to qualify for medicaid, but still need help affording coverage. But the president argued, they were a bailout for insurers. People will have great, great health care. Reporter: On the hill, a deal was already in the works. Late yesterday, an agreement to extend the payments another two years. The president optimistic. The solution will be for about a year or two years. Reporter: This morning, the senator behind the deal praised the president for getting the ball rolling. I give him full credit for engineering this bipartisan agreement. Reporter: But just minutes later, the president tweeting "I am supportive of Lamar as a person and also of the process, but I can never support bailing out insurance companies who have made a fortune with Obamacare." Mary is live on the hill tonight. And the president this evening saying he is hoping for a bigger fix, but Mary, some studying show that cutting billions in subsidies could actually add to the deficit? Reporter: Yeah, David. While the president and lawmakers continue to debate without these subsidies, the federal deficit is projected to increase by nearly $200 billion, and premiums for millions could rise. David? Mare rip Bruce with us again tonight.

