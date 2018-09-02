Transcript for Trump 'surprised' by allegations of abuse involving staffer

Well we wish him well. He worked very hard I found out about it recently and I was surprised by it. But we certainly wish him well city. Obviously a tough time. For him he did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we'll be SE. Wonderful career and hopefully will have a great career ahead of him but. It was very sad when we heard about it and certainly he's also. Very soon now he also. As you probably know he says he's innocent. And I think you have to remember that he's had very strongly yesterday that he's innocent. So you'll have to talk to him about that but we absolutely wish him well did a very good job well he was at the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.