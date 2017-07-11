Transcript for Trump says he was surprised there are 'so many countries' while in Japan

All right, so, the new guy's over in Asia right now and he told a Japanese banquet that before he got this new gig he didn't really know what he was getting into. Take a look. I never ran for office, and here I am. But I never ran. So I wasn't very experienced. And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries. That's funny. He's funny. He only knows two countries, the U.S. And Russia. Those are his two countries. Who knew? I think probably every other single president before you knew there were more countries than just two. I mean, and it's not the first time he's been surprised about how things kind of work. Another clip. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated. The governor of Puerto Rico is so thankful for the great job that we're doing. And it's the most difficult job because it's on an island in the middle of the ocean. Lincoln signed a law that built the first transcontinental railro railroad. Most people don't even know he was a Republican, Rieg? Does anyone know? We knew. The Abraham Lincoln thing kills me because I personally have a pearl necklace of Abraham linco Lincoln's face that I wear. He is ultimate Republican icon and that sells his legacy and that is the gaffe of all of it. He didn't know maybe. Those are admissions you save for behind closed doors maybe? What did you say. Maybe behind closed doors you want to say. There are things that I didn't know that I share with my close friends and family and we laugh about it at the holiday. S he said he could shoot somebody on fifth avenue and they would still follow him. He doesn't care what he says because they're there no matter what. The thing in front of the congregation in Asia I think was pretty shocking but it's sort of par for the course because I remember reading that he doesn't really want too much intelligence briefings, he doesn't want to e0 oh you know, he wants a big picture. He doesn't want to a lot of details. Don't you need details if you're the president of the united States? I don't know because he has definitely changed his tune on North Korea. Yeah. Since he landed. You know, all that rocket man, Kim Jong-un, rocket man, rocket man, rocket man has been replaced by, hello, Kim. I'm here and I wonder if we can have a meal. I mean, it's kind of crazy and is his base going to be okay with this, you know, hey, oh, I was just kidding, hi. What's going to happen here. It may be easier to talk tough when you're out of range of the missile. I feel like it would make me I nervous staying on the ground. Don't you think someone said stop with the rocket man thing. He doesn't listen. John Kerry said the reason that North Korea wants to get a bomb is because of trump. That is factually inaccurate on his part. John Kerry? Yes. There have been -- since the Clinton administration there have been sanctions done over and over again. This is the legacy of a lot of presidents Republicans and Democrats on both sides. I don't like the rocket man stuff either. This guy who we've talked about on this show, he is an extra brand of crazy. He doesn't care about anything. I mean, it's absolutely petrifying to be playing with fire this way. That's why he doesn't go to the dmz, the demilitarized zone. You know, hey, you js crossed the road over there. Walk about four miles and you'll meet up with Kim. He's going, huh huh. The thing about John Kerry that was interesting to me, he was our secretary of state forefour years and he also said if you want a relationship and you want to stop a nuclear war with North Korea, it has to be based on diplomacy. If you remember, Donald Trump right away said I'm going to blow up your country and I think that's what John Kerry was referring to. And nobody believes that that will ever happen. I don't believe that that will -- You don't? No. That's one thing I agree with trump because he did say it's not going to happen because the diplomacy will happen because it has to and it always has and it will. You're not talking about a conventional war here. You're talking about something else. But you have to have the difficults in place and that's to my ani issue. What could happen is an accident in South Korea because of the military bases there. An accident is something in your pants. Somebody could get ahold of stuff. There could end up being millions and millions of atrocities and that to me is what I fear more than anything. It's not necessarily an attack on the United States or . It's an attack on South Korea. The Asians know about nuclear war because we dropped bombs on nagasaki and Hiroshima back in the day and they know what that means. Americans may not understand. You have to look into that because it's really bad. Also, diplomacy is everything. Diplomacy is everything and the idea that we don't have the diplomats on the ground that we should have, it freaks me out. Because I think the only way -- you know, one of the best conversations I ever had with Bill Clinton was about how he handled Korea, because he said, you know, we would go over and we say, look, we know you're not feeding your people so we're going to help you, we're going to feed your people because all you do is sell commune igss. You're not going to sell them to anybody because if you do it's going to be a problem. So if you're cool with that, we're cool. That went on for a good long time and then everything sort of disappeared and no one was talking to anybody and it really has become an issue. Do you think trump is now turning a corner on this because he's saying let's make a deal? I think he doesn't have a choice because the w0r8d has said, listen man, you want to go fight him on a beach, that's fine. Don't involve us. Because when you drop something, it's going to involve a lot more than just you. Well that's the problem. Going over there, don't do it, you know. This is not a skirmish in Syria. This is not a land war. This is the World's War. It will be if it happens. The one thing I will say is more than anything -- I'm talking meaning fallout and also retaliation with nuclear bombs. I'm not saying Syria is not a World War. The anxiety of North Korea more than anything is what gives me pause every day and the tweeting by diplomacy, about North Korea specifically, Kim Jong-un, is absolutely incredibly dangerous and playing with fire. It's provocative.

