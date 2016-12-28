Transcript for Trump Takes Credit for Bump in Consumer Confidence

President elect chump is vacationing in Florida but he's not taking a vacation from Twitter yesterday he congratulated himself on the economy tweeting quote. The US consumer confidence index for December surge nearly four points to 113 point seven the highest level in more than fifteen years he adds. Thanks Donald. And President Obama is also on vacation in Hawaii but he did make time to meet with Japanese prime minister sends a lot bay. The two appeared at Pearl Harbor yesterday in a show of reconciliation. Now they did not apologize for the attack by Japanese forces but he did offer condolences. To the thousands of Americans killed and said while we must never repeat the horrors of war. President Obama says the visit sends a powerful. A message. From a strawberry I welcome you here in the spirit of friendship. The people of Japan have always welcomed me. I hope that together. We send a message to the world. That there is more to be one. And peace than in war. That reconciliation carries more rewards than retribution. The meeting without they will probably be president Obama's last with a foreign leader. Before he leaves office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.