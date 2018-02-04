Trump talks DACA at White House Easter Egg Roll

More
The president criticized Democrats while sitting at a picnic table with children.
0:30 | 04/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump talks DACA at White House Easter Egg Roll
The Democrats have really let them down and really let of them that this great opportunity. Democrats have really let them down a game and now people are taken advantage of dark cats. Kidnapped.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54178977,"title":"Trump talks DACA at White House Easter Egg Roll","duration":"0:30","description":"The president criticized Democrats while sitting at a picnic table with children.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-talks-daca-white-house-easter-egg-roll-54178977","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.