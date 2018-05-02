Transcript for Trump targets a top Dem amid push for counter memo

President -- waged a campaign against his own Justice Department this weekend accusing him of bias in the Russian investigation. Tweeting live from a Wall Street Journal op that he accused the FBI being quote. A school an anti trumped political actors he's basing these attacks on a memo released by congressional Republicans last week. That memo claims that the FBI obtained a warring to spine his former campaign eight Carter page. Based on a dossier. Funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign but not all Republicans are crying. Thank you don't agree with present company says is vindicates him in the entire Russian investigation I doubt it's Bob Mueller should be allowed to turn over every rock democratic congressman Adam shift back to release counter map out the interest was an oversight and interest was. A political hit job on the FBI in the service of the president that would shift in the line of fire president trump treated this morning quote. Little Adam Schiff who is desperate to run for higher office is one of the biggest liars and leaguers in Washington. Ship fired back mock the president for his use of executive time he treated quote. Isn't treating false smears the American public would appreciate you turned off the TV and help solve the funding crisis predicted dreamers or really anything else. Meanwhile the man behind the memo house Intel chairman DeVon noon as says they're not dumb looking for abuses of power in the investigation. Up next he says that looking at irregularities at the State Department. Tara call Mary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.