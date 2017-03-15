Transcript for What Trump has said about his taxes

Associated Press reporting trump says he may not release his tax returns until after the election. Adding quote. There's nothing to learn from them like just three days ago trump signaled. Q1 of those returns outlook for November you don't learn much from taxi jets but I would love to give a tax returns do you believe voters have a right to see your tax returns. Before they make a final decision. I don't think they do but I I do say this I will really gladly give them I'm not gonna learn anything but it's under routine audit. What the audit as ever to present debate should be before the election night opened before the election. You know mr. trump the of the audit is is no excuse the iris has made it very clear that an audit is not a part of public release it is entirely your choice. Went beyond it is complete I were released there have been many presidents that have not shelves that's actually. I actually every single nominee since 1976. Is released by television and 76 people didn't do it every tax rate they don't show. What you paid a low tech I don't know that I. Is little doubt just possible that I've said that for the last. Who years I fight very hard because this country wastes our money like fight very hard to pay as little taxes but what is actually. I've been studying business you'll see it what I released but I might very hard to pay little action as possible. There's my taxes to consider a deal with accuses the press I looked and even the press I take it's not a big deal you don't under any voters out there I don't think so no I think I think people don't care. You had to turn them over. To state authorities when he was trying to get a casino license and they show he didn't pay any federal income tax. So that make at least heartache.

