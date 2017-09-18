Transcript for What Trump and team hope to get out of the UN General Assembly

President returns to the world stage this morning kicking off his week. Where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly and the president is hosting a meeting today on UN reform before addressing the assembly tomorrow for the first time. North Korea and Iran are expected to be major topics of discussion. ABC's are let signs joins us from DC now with more on that good morning. Hey good morning Diana and Candice nearly 200 world leaders will descend on New York City this week for the UN general assembly but the one weird that will be most closely watched is president trump. President trump makes his debut at the UN general assembly his most prominent moment yet on the world stage. In his hometown the president comes face to face with the very organization he criticized as a candidate. The United Nations is not a friend of democracy. It's not a friend to freedom. It's not a friend even to the United States of America. The president's week features back to back meetings with world leaders the schedule described by one analyst as speed dating from hell. The marquee moment comes Tuesday when the president addresses the 100 in 93 member body for the first time. The top of the president's agenda total green in North Korea after its repeated missile launches and its most powerful nuclear tests yet. If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior. If the United States. Has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way North Korea will be destroyed and we all know that and none of us want that none of us swap war. Another issue what will the president do about the Iranian nuclear deal brokered by Preston Obama. The White House has hinted the US may pull out of the agreement which are closest allies still support. What we have to make sure is that no deal can provide cover for the year Ronnie regime. To develop. A nuclear weapon at a clandestine matter while they're reaping the all the benefits. All of this deal. Two leaders not attending the meeting are China's president changing peeing and Russian president Vladimir Putin's. Both of these leaders are critical in pressuring North Korea the president trop won't have a chance to speak to that and share his concerns in person Diana and that's. Apparently both of them are not fans of speed dating as well our American. Treatment at the best possible exit couldn't thank fairly.

