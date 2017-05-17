Trump tells Coast Guard graduates to 'put your head down and fight'

"Look at the way I've been treated lately," President Donald Trump said, seemingly alluding to the recent scandals surrounding his conversations with Russian officials and the former FBI director.
1:50 | 05/17/17

Transcript for Trump tells Coast Guard graduates to 'put your head down and fight'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

